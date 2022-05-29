Letter: Do not confuse guns with everyday items

Again, after the deadly slaughter in Buffalo we hear that guns are not the problem; people are the problem. These folks go on about how we cannot outlaw cars because some use cars as intentional killing machines, or that we do not outlaw garden hoes because some people use hoes to knock people out and bash them to death with the tool. The list is endless. So, I would just like to say, a car’s purpose is to take people to various locations, a garden hoe’s purpose is to till land and extract weeds.

In addition, to take it one step further, I can kill someone with a pen if I shove it hard enough into one’s ear, nose, or throat, but the purpose of a pen is to write on paper. I can kill someone with my kitchen chair, but its purpose is to have a seat and dine with me.

The purpose of a gun is to kill. An assault weapon, a machine of war, is to slaughter as many living things as possible. One cannot hunt and eat the animal it shoots with an AR-15. The only use for war machines is slaughter. One does not weed a garden with a machine gun, or give someone a ride to the doctor’s office atop a gun. So, please, do not continue to mix apples and tin foil as if they are synonymous.

Understand that these folks, running through the streets are not a part of a “well regulated militia.” They are terrorists utilizing war weapons for the sole purpose of slaughter.

JoAnn Tenebra

Amherst