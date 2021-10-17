Letter: Do not build a new stadium since there is no real need

This letter is about building a new stadium. I really feel it is so unnecessary especially at this time. That stadium has been updated several times and I feel it is in good condition and in an excellent location. The Green Bay Packers have been in their stadium since 1957. The stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, opened in 1973 and I was there.

With the economy the way it is right now and people not wanting to work – there are “Help Wanted” signs all over and shortages of everything – I know the Bills are hot right now and I feel they are trying to take advantage of that fact. People are scared that the Bills will move. We are going through so much at this time.

I say stop talking about a new stadium. Especially when they want us to help pay for it.

Betty Merkley

Lake View