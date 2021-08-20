Letter: Do not blame Republicans for any threat to democracy

The recent article on the threat to our democracy was disappointing, putting all the blame on Republicans limiting the vote. All they ask, if you look past the left pundits, is voter ID. For example: voter registration card, driver’s license, birth certificate, tax bill, utility bill, paycheck, government paycheck, etc., things you need for everyday life. What’s missing is the much greater threat of socialism and bigger government, with many more government employees to help you with your responsibilities, and to enlarge public-employee unions. Now, unions must prioritize the wants of their members, not public interest.