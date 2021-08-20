 Skip to main content
Letter: Do not blame Republicans for any threat to democracy
The recent article on the threat to our democracy was disappointing, putting all the blame on Republicans limiting the vote. All they ask, if you look past the left pundits, is voter ID. For example: voter registration card, driver’s license, birth certificate, tax bill, utility bill, paycheck, government paycheck, etc., things you need for everyday life. What’s missing is the much greater threat of socialism and bigger government, with many more government employees to help you with your responsibilities, and to enlarge public-employee unions. Now, unions must prioritize the wants of their members, not public interest.

Think this through, please. Socialism is a greater threat to democracy, as you can see in Europe, South America and much of the rest of the world that, given a choice, would rather live here.

Joseph Deck

Buffalo

