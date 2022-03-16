Letter: Do not blame CSX for intersection issues

I must take exception to the recent letter to the editor regarding the railroad crossing at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Erie Avenue in North Tonawanda. CSX has made every effort to fix this problem, however it is the New York State Department of Transportation and any other powers that be who continue to stymie this much needed repair. CSX would need one day of having this road completely closed to properly make the much needed and necessary repairs, not the two temporary patch repairs that were already made. there and as most people can see, did not last.

Even though there were barricades in place and North Tonawanda police were present to help with traffic, only one half of the road was closed both times to make the repairs that we did, it is incredibly dangerous and scary to make repairs in the middle of this intersection and I should know as I was a member of the work gang that has worked twice to make repairs at this intersection. We have been told that this intersection can not be completely closed due to volume of traffic. In my opinion however, if Lockport Road can be closed between Ward Road and Walmore Road for what was I remember to be many many months, a one-day closing of this intersection to fix the issues there is a quite small price to pay to make this road crossing safe for trains, vehicles and pedestrians.