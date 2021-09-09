Letter: Do not blame Biden supporters for what occurred in Afghanistan

Former President Donald Trump had a plan (I use the term lightly) to extract troops from Afghanistan. Trump laid the foundation for the withdrawal, leaving 2,500 troops, he wanted to negotiate with the Taliban at Camp David (sure, what could go wrong?) And in his own words, had tied President Biden’s hands, bragging that he started the process to bring all the troops back home. Of course, Trump’s minions berated Biden for not sticking to the May 1 deadline. According to the “immigration expert” of the Trump administration, Stephen Miller, on Fox News a few weeks ago, stated there was never an agreement to bring any of the Afghanistan citizens to the United States. It should no longer surprise me that the Republican leaders are so capable of their two-faced conversations – depending on who they are addressing their comments towards (their golden idol in Mar-a-Lago, or maybe their constituents who have a different thought process).