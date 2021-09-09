Letter: Do not blame Biden supporters for what occurred in Afghanistan

Ah yes, a recent letter writer noted, all Biden supporters are responsible for everything wrong with the Afghanistan withdrawal, gas prices, the southern border, energy independence, inflation, Covid-19, the economy – wait, did he forget anything? Climate change, women’s reproductive choices – let’s just throw those in to cover more bases.
So many topics, so little time.
Former President Donald Trump had a plan (I use the term lightly) to extract troops from Afghanistan. Trump laid the foundation for the withdrawal, leaving 2,500 troops, he wanted to negotiate with the Taliban at Camp David (sure, what could go wrong?) And in his own words, had tied President Biden’s hands, bragging that he started the process to bring all the troops back home. Of course, Trump’s minions berated Biden for not sticking to the May 1 deadline. According to the “immigration expert” of the Trump administration, Stephen Miller, on Fox News a few weeks ago, stated there was never an agreement to bring any of the Afghanistan citizens to the United States. It should no longer surprise me that the Republican leaders are so capable of their two-faced conversations – depending on who they are addressing their comments towards (their golden idol in Mar-a-Lago, or maybe their constituents who have a different thought process).
Mike Pence, in an Op-Ed, criticized Biden for “breaking the deal with the Taliban.” Did he bother, after Jan. 6, to address Trump for encouraging his hanging by a group of insurrectionists? Or was that “deal” part of the vice-presidential sign on package? And now, the GOP doesn’t want the Afghanistan citizens here – because those pesky Democrats just want to make them citizens and add them to the voting registration rosters! Gee whiz, don’t the Republicans have enough to do, purging and suppressing the current American citizens’ voting rights? Give the party a break!
There is enough accountability, blame, responsibility to be spread over both parties – it is a horrible tragedy that American troops were killed and injured in the final days. While more than 120,000 people were evacuated, the loss of life is horrible. It would have been an honor to those lives lost had there been bipartisan grieving, for maybe 24 hours – instead of the sniping, blaming, name calling and finger pointing that we unfortunately have grown all too accustomed to hearing.
Maureen Donovan
Orchard Park