I’m a former Buffalonian and try to keep up with Western New York news. I see there’s a plan to resettle some asylum seekers in Erie County, and I’d like to share some observations about what to expect. I currently live in Manhattan, right next door to a hotel that was turned into a shelter months ago. Some of my neighbors were concerned about what might happen next. What I can tell you is that I’ve found most of these newcomers to be quiet and respectful. There are many fathers, mothers, and children amongst them, and their family values seem apparent. Many are eager to work – the men often take delivery jobs and some of the women sell flowers and churros in the subway. There has been no local uptick in crime as far as I know, and the sidewalks and streets are as clean (or not as clean) as ever. It’s also been nice to see New Yorkers stepping up to donate food and clothing to supplement the basics provided by social agencies.