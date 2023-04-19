Recently , Gov. Kathy Hochul nearly gutted our nation-leading climate law in the interests of gas companies that would rather pass the costs of cleaning up decades of their climate pollution onto consumers rather than harm their record profits (“Stopgap keeps Albany running as debate flares over emissions standard,” Apr. 4.) National Fuel Gas, which is among the companies that fund industry front group New Yorkers for Affordable Energy, for example, saw a 26.25% profit margin in 2022.

Hochul was attempting to fly in the face of established science by ignoring the known vastly disproportionate short-term damage of methane versus carbon dioxide, and treating them as if they were equivalent, supporting corporate profits over consumers’ pocketbooks. Existing ratepayers would certainly pay for continued building of gas infrastructure in their utility bills. If we were to slow down our gas transition, we would all pay for accelerating climate damage, higher food prices and poorer health caused by continued emissions of heat-trapping gases.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, as well as Hochul, all witnessed the overwhelmingly negative reaction the governor’s attempt to sneak false methane accounting into state policies unleashed. Let them all understand they must not try it again.

We need the All-Electric Building and NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordable Transition) Acts to stop increasing methane gas use in our homes. Gas companies can’t be allowed to pass the costs of changes in business reality onto their customers.

Sara Schultz

Williamsville