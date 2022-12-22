Letter: Do not allow chemical recycling in New York State

One of the quirks of the New York State government is that the Legislature must pass bills by the end of session in June, but the governor can wait until Dec. 31 to sign it into law. Another quirk is that the governor can request a chapter amendment, which is a change to legislation, before signing it into law. Usually done to clarify timetables or parties regulated under a bill, it has been used to avoid vetoes by the governor over an overlooked technicality.

The same cannot be said of a bill currently on governor Hochul’s desk. Bill A9279/S5027C would establish a carpet collections program, making the manufacturers responsible for the full lifecycle of their product. Carpeting is mostly made of plastic fibers and the law requires the collections and recycling of the used materials.

This well written legislation will remove a sizeable amount of waste that will never break down in a landfill. Gov. Kathy Hochul is going beyond a minor change by requesting to remove a prohibition on the use of “chemical recycling” to process the used carpet. Although the plastics industry calls it recycling, chemical recycling does not turn plastics into feedstocks for new plastic. It uses a considerable amount of energy to turn the used plastic into synthetic fuels. Worse still, the process produces airborne and solid toxins that are harmful to health.

Chemical recycling is the latest tactic to distract attention away from the fact that they are the polluters and should be made to pay for their plastic waste. New Yorkers are constitutionally guaranteed the right to clean water, clean air, and a healthful environment according to the Environmental Rights Amendment passed last year. Their current track record with air pollution violations across the country violates our constitutional rights and we should not give the industry any openings to the use of chemical recycling in the state.

John S. Szalasny

Williamsville