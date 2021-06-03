Letter: Do not allow amphitheater built on the Outer Harbor

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation wants to build an amphitheater and jam huge crowds on to the regenerating park on our Outer Harbor. Don’t let it happen.

Buffalo’s Outer Harbor was a nurturing wetland, the outflow of the Buffalo River, breeding waters for Lake Erie’s sturgeon and way station for thousands of migrating birds.

The Erie Canal turned Buffalo into a world-renowned grain port and this bountiful wetland became a refuse dump. Slips were cut into it, docks, factories and warehouses built on it. Model-T Fords were assembled here. Lake Freighters lined its banks.

Those glory days have passed, now grass, shrubs and trees have taken over again, flocks of birds pass through, fish breed in the slips. People walk their dogs, glory in the view, sail their boats, fish, swim and watch the evening sun go down. The Outer Harbor has morphed into a natural Park.

If ECHDC has its way, noise and lights will drive off the fox, deer, coyote, owls and gulls. The cottonwood copse will be cleared, the meadows will be trampled.

The ECHDC will ask the Buffalo Common Council to let it turn historic Terminal A on the Outer Harbor into an amphitheater to accommodate up to 8,000 people.