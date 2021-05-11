Letter: DL&W plans increase urgency to keep Skyway

The front-page story of the May 4 Buffalo News says it all with a picture of where the remodeled DL&W train station will sit. Notice that the Skyway is a stone’s throw away from this train station.

Does it make any sense to tear down the Skyway which could easily be converted to light rail for connecting the immediate Bethlehem industrial area and eventually the Southtowns?

Why bother refurbishing a train station when you’re ignoring the free rail right-of-way sitting next to it?

Phil Parshall

Amherst