Letter: Dixon mailer hit new lows in political gamesmanship

I received a political hit piece from the “Friends” of Lynne Dixon. It portrayed county comptroller candidate Kevin Hardwick as a fulminating Trumper. I was taken in by the message as I carried it from the mail box to the recycling bin, but the wise counsel of a lawyer friend told me to find out who sent the mailer. The sender was Dixon. The obvious intent was to get me to not vote for any candidate for county comptroller. The piece almost achieved its purpose, but in the end it taught me that Dixon is willing to wholeheartedly embrace dishonesty so long as it furthers her personal political ends.

This would be disqualifying for any public office. But when a candidate seeks to be in charge of over one and a half billion dollars of taxpayer money it is beyond the pale. How could anyone trust an audit report from a comptroller who plays with fact, who indulges in deception, who places her personal ambition above basic truth and decency?

Erie County has suffered two near defaults because of people of Dixon’s ilk. Each time the taxpayers paid dearly. The perpetrators received nice public pensions. We do not need another public official to debase public integrity so that they can enjoy a cushy retirement.