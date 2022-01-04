Letter: Divided America may not end in the near future

As the news media has regularly reported, we are living in a divided country. No matter what the issue, half of us seem to take one side and the other the opposite view on most issues.

As a longtime news junkie I feel the need to follow many diverse news sites to ensure that I am getting the most facts possible. Then I come to my own conclusions. It’s about information and not affirmation for me. As I do this I’ve noted that various news items are often omitted by one “side” or another which affirms my news gathering process.

So I respectively suggest that all open minded news consumers attempt to follow a variety of news sources to receive the best possible information and not just the sources that affirm their own beliefs. I believe that until this news consuming process begins to take place, our great nation will continue to remain a divided one.

Lou Speranza

Orchard Park