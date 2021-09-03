Letter: Diversity of members elevates Miller Tennis Center

Charlie Garfinkel's fine article (Aug. 29) in tribute to tennis icon Todd Miller highlights Todd's achievements and contributions to the local tennis community. But there is still more. And it holds significant relevance to the cultural issues we encounter in 2021.

The Miller Tennis Center that Todd and Debbie Miller run is the most racially and ethnically diverse sports club I've ever experienced. I'm just an aging tennis hacker but I have never been involved with such a wide range of folks whose backgrounds hail from all over the world. From China to India to Europe to Buffalo. And it works. Everyone gets along and it transcends tennis.

So what, you ask? The place is always electric with energy and goodwill. It's safe, it gives one hope, it's fun and it's thriving. An ideal microcosm for mankind.

I wish everyone could come and see and learn. Todd and Debbie are nearly always on site and I'm pretty sure that the wonderful feeling that exists at the club comes from those two. Also, the membership seems to want an open and accepting culture and works to make it so.

David Casassa

Cheektowaga