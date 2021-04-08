Letter: District of Columbia statehood is easily done

There has been much interest in some quarters as of late regarding statehood for Washington D.C. The stated reason is to give the residents the right to elect their own representatives in our government. If that is the real reason and it is not just to get more senators on the Democratic side of the floor, there is an easy solution that actually has precedent.

Part of the federal district was given back to Virginia by an act of Congress in 1846. That leaves an obvious solution. Since the Constitution calls for a federal district you could easily carve a new smaller district of 20 or 30 blocks in the heart of the city that contains the key federal buildings, monuments and the mall and return the rest to Maryland. The residents become Maryland citizens with all the rights that entails. No need of a constitutional amendment.

Of course, the Democrats would not get to add two senators to their ranks, so I’m not sure this would be too popular with them.

Mark Pifher

West Falls