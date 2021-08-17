Letter: Disregard trivial projects; focus on energy conservation

The Buffalo Bills are important to Western New York, but the Bills and their fans should pay the entire cost of a new $1.4 billion stadium. According to Forbes, the Pegulas are worth over $5 billion with much of their wealth coming from controversial natural gas fracking. No taxpayer money should be used to make them richer or contribute to quarterback Josh Allen’s $258 million salary extension. Go Bills!

Tearing down the Skyway also exemplified misplaced spending priorities on a massive scale. Thankfully that project is dead. However, its sister giant spending project – decking and covering portions of the Kensington Expressway – is still being promoted. This project could cost $500 million or more.

Yes, the Kensington should never have been built, destroying an Olmsted Parkway and severing Black neighborhoods. But the importance of correcting that damage and injustice must be viewed in context. Surely, East Side neighborhoods need new businesses, good jobs, affordable high-quality housing, education and health care, safe streets and myriad of other things more than the restoration of a parkway!