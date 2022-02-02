Letter: Dishonesty does exist in our electoral system

Once upon a time, we only heard one candidate accuse another of cheating when there was evidence, maybe questionable signatures on a petition, an incumbent’s campaign using government resources, something. Until Donald Trump entered politics.
After his very first primary race, he claimed, without evidence, that Ted Cruz “stole” Iowa and that his results should be nullified. This was followed by persistent and unsubstantiated accusations of “rigging” throughout both his presidential races. He claimed to have been cheated out of the popular vote in 2016 as well. And on Jan. 6, people died just because one man can’t admit he lost.
But he was correct that, in 2020, there was plenty of cheating going on: voters in Pennsylvania and Florida trying to vote multiple times, self-proclaimed “electors” in several states submitting forged election documents that defied the will of the people, thousands trying to overturn the results at the Capitol. All Trump supporters. So, yes, Mr. President, the evidence does suggest that one party was trying to steal the election.
And that party is turning denialism into an art form. In Florida’s heavily Democrat 20th congressional district, Republican Jason Mariner, who received less than 20% of the votes in this month’s special election, filed a lawsuit contesting the results hours before polls closed, and has refused to concede.
So, there you have it: a great American political party reduced to the behavior of 8-year-olds who scream “Cheater!” any time they’re losing the game. As one former president might say, “Sad!”
Tom Fenton
Silver Creek