Letter: Dishonesty does exist in our electoral system

Once upon a time, we only heard one candidate accuse another of cheating when there was evidence, maybe questionable signatures on a petition, an incumbent’s campaign using government resources, something. Until Donald Trump entered politics.

After his very first primary race, he claimed, without evidence, that Ted Cruz “stole” Iowa and that his results should be nullified. This was followed by persistent and unsubstantiated accusations of “rigging” throughout both his presidential races. He claimed to have been cheated out of the popular vote in 2016 as well. And on Jan. 6, people died just because one man can’t admit he lost.