Letter: Disgraceful behavior on display at Awards

Since Sunday night, it seems that most of the recrimination over the incident at the Academy Awards ceremony has been directed at Will Smith for slapping (some say punching) Chris Rock. I get it. Violence is wrong whatever the provocation. And comedians should not live in fear over someone freaking out over a joke that they tell. But what about Chris Rock? What he said wasn’t a joke. A joke is supposed to be funny. He wasn’t. Instead, he took the occasion of a nationally televised awards ceremony to humiliate Jada Pinkett Smith, an accomplished actress who has been courageous in discussing her ordeal with alopecia. It was a cheap shot, and in my humble opinion more than a little misogynistic. After watching a succession of sexist Republican senators taking turns bullying Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, the last thing I wanted to see was a wise punk turn on yet another proud Black woman.