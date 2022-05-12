Letter: Discussion on abortion raises social questions

The recent leak of the Supreme Court’s decision concerning Roe v. Wade resurrects some interesting social questions with far reaching possibilities. In a controversial 2001 paper “The Impact of Legalized Abortion on Crime” by Steven D. Levitt and John J. Donahue, the authors correlate the decrease in the crime rate 20 years later to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Their study concludes that states with more access to abortion have lower crime rates than those with lower acces s. While this thesis was and is still open for debate, Donahue coins the term of children suffering from “unwantedness” and the relationship to them being involved in future illegal activities .

It would make sense, whether one supports or objects to Roe that, as Levitt states in a 2019 interview, “… if unwantedness is such a powerful influencer on people’s lives, then we should try to do things to make sure that children are wanted.” Clearly, it is to the benefit of society that all children are loved and wanted. Are the states which prohibit or severely limit access to abortion willing to provide the support necessary to create an environment that decreases cases of the unwanted child? Will inexpensive and better access to contraception, prenatal care, delivery services, and postnatal care, be provided for those women who are not in the proper economic or mental state to care for a child? Are the residents of those states willing to pay the taxes to provide necessary supports, besides simply offering adoption?