Letter: Discussion about guns rights raises states, feds actions

All this talk about the “right to carry” guns in civilization.
The reason that the states insisted on the Second Amendment was to protect their ability to call up a militia. Not to facilitate mayhem. The states can regulate weapons as they feel is appropriate. The feds can regulate the aspects of this issue as long as it does not interfere with the ability of the states to call up a militia.
The Black Panthers carried rifles into the California State Capitol, and the legislature very quickly made that illegal. You can see the sense in both actions.
