Letter: Discussion about ECC is simply more of the same

It’s been very entertaining to follow the past several stories in The News about SUNY Erie Community College. Again I’m compelled to point out that then County Executive Joel Giambra and Deputy County Executive Carl Calabrese pointed out that, at the time, Erie County was the only county with three community college campuses in New York State. Fast forward to today: we’ve heard all the reasons leading up to now about why the collective “we” in Erie County just had to have three separate facilities. Had to have them, we’ve been told over and over.