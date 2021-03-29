Letter: Disappointed Catholics can turn to other religions

To the surprise of few and the disappointment of many, the Vatican has stated that the Roman Catholic Church will not bless same-sex unions. This declaration was made with the approval of Pope Francis. I remember the first days of his papacy, when he was asked about gay marriage; he responded, “Who am I to judge?” Now he seems to have decided that he can judge after all. I also recall his early desire to make the Roman Catholic Church a more welcoming place for all who have been excluded by his church’s teachings. He seems to have changed his mind about that, too.

My heart goes out to my LGBTQ+ sisters and brothers who are Catholic, and whose hopes for acceptance have been dashed once again, and probably permanently. If change on this issue hasn’t happened under Francis, it’s not going to happen. I urge all who are hurt and disappointed by this ruling to do what I did long ago: leave the church of Rome. There are many fine Christian denominations which have heeded the call of the Holy Spirit and will bless their unions. The United Church of Christ and the Episcopal Church are but two; these and others will receive them with the same love and acceptance as Jesus would.