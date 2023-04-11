The Rev. Kirsten John Foy speaks truth: Black and brown communities have always suffered more from our fossil fuel use and abuse than white ones (“Another Voice: Disadvantaged communities will pay the price of an irresponsible clean energy transition,” Mar. 22) Black communities, often poor, too, are where the gas plants and major pipelines are found in our racist society.

But the critical clean energy transition we are making won’t leave Black and brown communities at the curb after years of disinvestment and chronic health problems, lower life expectancies and poorer childhood outcomes. The idea is to get the gas out of the communities it has most harmed, affordably and equitably. It’s written right into the Climate Scoping Plan:

“The Climate Act requires that Disadvantaged Communities receive a minimum of 35%, with a goal of 40%, of the benefits of spending on clean energy and energy efficiency programs, projects, or investments in the areas of housing, workforce development, pollution reduction, low-income energy assistance, energy, transportation, and economic development.”

That’s a lot of help right there for people with limited budgets trying to make their own electrification moves.

We just need to walk back a fallacy that has sneaked into the argument courtesy of the gas industry PR machine: neither gas additives hydrogen nor RNG would solve anybody’s energy problems, least of all those of residents in Black and brown communities. Host to gas facilities, these new substances bring fresh risks of even more methane risks and explosions.

George Ann Carter

Warsaw