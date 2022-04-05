Letter: Direct support professionals should be included in budget

In our opinion, The Buffalo News missed the mark on one of the high priorities that needs to be included in the New York State budget. While The News did mention the need for increased pay for home health aides, which is clearly a priority; what it didn’t include was increased pay for direct support professionals. These are the noble individuals that provide the necessary supports for our son Craig and other individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to be able to be included in their communities including those living in semi-independently, and in group homes. These staff are responsible for helping people with I/DD live as independently as possible. The pay for these positions has stayed relatively the same for the past 10 years under the Cuomo administration, while the minimum wage has steadily gone up. Funding for these staff comes from Medicaid and New York State and more must be available to the not-for-profit agencies that offer these services.
Our son, Craig, lives in a semi-independent living situation (called self-directed services) in Amherst, with Aspire of WNY being the financial agent. We have had a difficult time retaining and recruiting dedicated competent staff partly due to the salaries that are close to minimum wage. As we age, Joyce and I will have less mobility and are extremely concerned about the future. Our vision for Craig is that he be able to live apart from us and live as independently as possible with support.
At a rally in Albany with self advocates, families, legislators, and providers last week, we advocated with Disability Advocates of NY for an 11% cost of living adjustment for these valuable staff and the agencies that employ them. This would help to make up for years of a lack of recognition and for these positions to be seen as valued and competitive. We see this as a high priority as the governor and legislators agree on a budget. Our government needs to be responsive to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This has to remain a priority now and years to come.
Max and Joyce Donatelli
Family Advocates
Hamburg