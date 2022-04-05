Letter: Direct support professionals should be included in budget

In our opinion, The Buffalo News missed the mark on one of the high priorities that needs to be included in the New York State budget. While The News did mention the need for increased pay for home health aides, which is clearly a priority; what it didn’t include was increased pay for direct support professionals. These are the noble individuals that provide the necessary supports for our son Craig and other individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to be able to be included in their communities including those living in semi-independently, and in group homes. These staff are responsible for helping people with I/DD live as independently as possible. The pay for these positions has stayed relatively the same for the past 10 years under the Cuomo administration, while the minimum wage has steadily gone up. Funding for these staff comes from Medicaid and New York State and more must be available to the not-for-profit agencies that offer these services.