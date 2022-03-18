Letter: Direct sales are needed to push electric vehicles

With spiking gas prices, and their massive greenhouse gas emissions fueling our current climate crisis, it’s time to drive electric. But it’s almost impossible for people in Western New York to do so. Sen. Timothy Kennedy needs to fight for direct sales of electric vehicles for his constituents.

Kennedy is wisely sponsoring the Green Transit/Green Jobs package of legislation to clean up our transportation sector. These bills would phase in zero emission buses across the state by 2029 and incentivize bidders who create jobs with good wages and benefits.

But critical to drivers here is the bill to expand direct sales of electric vehicles, currently severely restricted by the political power of Big Three car franchises. EV companies like Tesla depend on direct sales. Yet in 2014, the legislative door slammed on new EV sales sites. Tesla could keep its five downstate stores open, but not open any new ones, and new entrants have been blocked in New York completely. If you live in the Buffalo area, you can’t test drive a Tesla without a trip to the New York area, and you can’t get behind the wheel of a Lucid or Rivian at all.