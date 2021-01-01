Letter: Diocese wastes good money paying lawyers for crimes

It is the season of giving and not to be outdone The Diocese of Buffalo is doing its yeoman’s part in that effort. Yes, Virginia there is a Santa Claus for attorneys and it’s the Diocese of Buffalo.

According to a recent report in The Buffalo News the diocese is paying six law firms and wants to add another law firm to its already swollen stable of law firms currently engaged. Spreading cheer to the tune of over $1,200 an hour is sure to bring joy to these good little attorneys.

The Buffalo Diocese continues to try to sell the ridiculous propaganda that hiring these firms is an effort to ensure that all victims of the priests get equitable compensation in the end. Anyone who still believes that should be sure to send your letter to Santa next year or wait for the Easter Bunny.

It is abundantly clear that the church hierarchy is and always has been interested in only three things regarding this plague on the church: Protecting pedophile priests at all costs, insulating the hierarchy from prosecution and protecting their financial interests, period.