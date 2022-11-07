Letter: Diocese settlement is unfair to victims

The Buffalo News recently reported that the Diocese of Buffalo had reached a deal on the 2020 lawsuit filed by the State Attorney General. This “deal” is unfair to the victims of clergy sexual abuse and will have a long-term adverse impact on the Catholic community.

First, Bishop Fisher should have made certain that the Diocese accepted responsibility for its role in the clergy sex abuse scandal in the agreement. It would have been a humble and merciful gesture not only towards the victims of sexual abuse, but also the Catholic lay community which has suffered during this on-going saga. Being clever and not accepting responsibility is a callous gesture by Fisher that further scars this faith community. Bishop Fisher’s hollow statement that this deal protects the vulnerable from further abuse was complete nonsense. He cannot predict the future conduct of his priests.

Second, I am aware of no other religious organization that has decided to hire a former prosecutor, a retired probation officer and an FBI agent to monitor the clergy. A church anti-sex abuse unit is not a solution, because policing the clergy does not address the underlying institutional problems that led to rampant sexual abuse. Instead, these new arrangements represent a yearly cost to parishioners while failing to ensure that clergy of good character lead their churches.

Once again, Bishop Fisher, who signed off on this 94-page deal, failed to prioritize church ministry and imitating Jesus.

Mike Taheri

Williamsville