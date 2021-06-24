Letter: Diocese of Buffalo must address questions

In 2002, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops developed the Charter and Essential Norms to establish binding procedures for responding to allegations of sexual abuse of minors. The Diocese of Buffalo’s own internal policies and procedures were revised to incorporate the Charter and Essential Norms. One aspect of these norms was to have a system in place to monitor the pedophile priests. Now in 2021, 19 years later, we are setting up a plan, after the attorney general is forcing the issue. How many Buffalo bishops have stated they were following procedures and being transparent since 2002?

It is not clear to me why the pedophile priests are still priests, they may have been removed from ministry (though not always successfully) but why are they still priests?! They committed heinous crimes that have also bankrupted our diocese. Why are we still supporting and protecting them? Forgiveness is part of our faith and I can understand that, I can let God alone judge them; they likely had some painful backgrounds that led to their crimes. But forgiveness does not mean paying them. Every action has a consequence. Their consequences are due to their own actions and should include being removed from the priesthood (as stated in the Charter and Norms).