Letter: Diocese must expand range to include diverse leaders

The diocese’s plan to “reinvigorate” the Catholic faithful, titled the Road to Renewal, is, in truth, an economic movement designed to address an exaggerated fear of priest shortages and to save money by sharing expenses among parishes. The Renewal Program has nothing to do with serving the poor or marginalized. It certainly has nothing to do with imitating Christ and his life on earth.

The Catholic Church needs to be a place that is at the service of the poor and those in need of God’s mercy. For example, there is not a Catholic High School on the East Side of Buffalo, the most impoverished community in the city. Instead, Bishop Michael Fisher and previous bishops have authorized payments of over $8 million to lawyers and other experts in the bankruptcy case. Plenty of money for lawyers on the bishop’s road, but no crumbs for those in need.

The diocese needs people from the peripheries of the community to help lead the church in its efforts to grow the faith. It needs people on the outside – the poor, the hungry, the impoverished – those who are in touch with the needs of today’s faithful.

The road to renewal needs to start with Fisher including new leaders from all parts of society, especially embracing a preferential option for the poor, so the road leads to a renewal in faith and does not end in a lawyer’s bank account.

Mike Taheri

Williamsville