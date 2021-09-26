Letter: Diocese is not handling accusations as it should

My heart and prayers go out to the victims of the sexual abuse scandal in the Buffalo Diocese. I am angered and disappointed in the response of those in charge over the years. This also includes the unfair treatment of the other victims – priests unjustly accused.

Why is it they are assumed guilty until proven innocent? Rev. Roy Herberger’s life and reputation were ruined by accusations, later unfounded. Rev. Lou Dolinic is another dedicated, holy priest whose past three years have been tormented by several accusations. He has provided documentation of inaccurate dates and parishes and has written testimony refuting events. No one listens. The diocese wants to just pay out money to close this chapter, regardless of who is hurt.

I worked with Dolinic for over six years in music ministry and as director of religious education, where I watched him interact with students ages five through 18 and never saw any inappropriate behavior, only compassion and faithfulness.

True victims of abuse deserve fair treatment, as do innocent priests. The current procedure for the investigation of the accused does not allow the priest to respond in person. What would Jesus do?

Susan Busch

Buffalo