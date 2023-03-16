Over the past several weeks, due to the incredible reporting of two Buffalo News reporters, we have learned of the diocese halting the investigation into the murder of priest from the 60s.

Why would the bishop at that time stop the investigation? Obviously cover up is the standard mode operation for the diocese. Just recently we learned that disgraced Bishop Richard J. Malone is still serving as “visiting celebrant” in various Catholic churches around our area while the whistleblowers who alerted us to his heinous cover ups suffered the consequences of their honesty. The current Bishop Michael W. Fisher continues to spout platitudes about healing the church. Again the diocese uses its favorite tool – the cover up. This bishop, like all the rest, is not fit to wear the mantle of spiritual leader of this diocese. He is simply an loss prevention accountant in priestly garb.