Letter: Diocese finances somehow gets boost from pandemic?

I was struck by the irony in the front page story of the March 29 Buffalo News about the diocese need to cut nearly all spending to our Catholic elementary schools in order to fund legal fees associated with the clergy abuse scandal. Isn’t that like punishing victims twice?
In the article the Rev. Paul W. Steller, pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Lancaster, stated, “You hate to say that a pandemic has helped you, but in that regard, it has.” So the Covid-19 pandemic has helped with the clergy abuse pandemic; the Lord works in mysterious ways.
Kathleen M. Rog
Hamburg