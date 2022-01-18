Letter: Diocese bankruptcy case should usher in change

The Buffalo News article on the current status of the cases of abuse by clergy awaiting resolution by the Diocese of Buffalo was revealing but depressing. It is almost unbelievable that there are 900 cases of abuse pending in Western New York. If there are similar data throughout the country, extrapolating that figure to the whole United States, the number must be staggering. One could possibly understand a few bad apples, but it is appalling to think of the prevalence of this behavior.

Equally outrageous is the $7-plus million owed to the lawyers. Think of all the good that could have been done with the same amount of money used for the good of the community. As mentioned in the article, maybe taking the decade to litigate the case might act as a constant reminder and warning for future generations.

Where is the accountability on the part of the hierarchy in the handling of the situation by their interaction, cover-ups and transfers of offenders? Some are retired and are no pension. None has been charged yet.