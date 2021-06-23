 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Diderot could have meant Beasley when it comes to fools
0 comments

Letter: Diderot could have meant Beasley when it comes to fools

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

In his 18th century novella Rameau’s Nephew, Denis Diderot states that the greatest chess players in the world gather in the Regency Cafe in Paris. Observing them, he concludes, “…one can be an intelligent man and a great chess player, like Legal, but one can also be a great chess player and a fool, like Foubert and Mayot.” Considering Cole Beasley’s comments regarding Covid-19 vaccinations, I suppose a similar thing could be said about certain football players: “One can be a great route-running receiver and a fool, like Cole Beasley.”

Peter Siedlecki

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News