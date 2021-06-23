Letter: Diderot could have meant Beasley when it comes to fools

In his 18th century novella Rameau’s Nephew, Denis Diderot states that the greatest chess players in the world gather in the Regency Cafe in Paris. Observing them, he concludes, “…one can be an intelligent man and a great chess player, like Legal, but one can also be a great chess player and a fool, like Foubert and Mayot.” Considering Cole Beasley’s comments regarding Covid-19 vaccinations, I suppose a similar thing could be said about certain football players: “One can be a great route-running receiver and a fool, like Cole Beasley.”