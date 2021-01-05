Letter: Did Collins evolve after 10 weeks in prison?

What a Grinch I must be! If that front page Christmas morning article on how Chris Collins is a “changed man” after a mere 10 weeks in a medium-security Florida prison was supposed to bring a tear to my eye, it didn’t work. In fact, it almost ruined my Christmas morning.

Were we to find allusions to a Scrooge-like transformation in his ability now to relate to the “other half”? The arrogance from a man who, for many years, was supposed to be working on the behalf of these people astounds me. And only now does he feel his life will be about “giving back to the community and nation.” That never occurred to him before?

Was I supposed to feel sorry for him when he didn’t know what to do in the Special Housing Unit, so he had to ask for a book because he didn’t want to “sit and stare at the walls”? He could have spent time covering those walls with check marks for every family whose life savings he was responsible for decimating. Or how about a check mark for every time he lied about his guilt? Does any of this bring him to tears? Yes. Only when this self-centered, pardoned felon is told that he is going home two years early does he “break down.”