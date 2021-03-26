Letter: Devotion to technology leaves some people behind

I was out for a rare treat lately, lunch! A lovely tavern with a large assortment of craft beers. No tactile list of choices, I “had to” download a “snowy square” to find out.

I am old school, frugal. Ads, coupons and rebates are going digital only. Treated like a second-class citizen due to the choice to not have an email address nor possess a smartphone. Not really a phone; the masses are carrying around and many solely focusing on the computer they can’t be without.

As a people there are many forms of discrimination, #MeToo, BLM and age bias that goes hand in hand with technology. A “smartphone friend” who I shared my lunch situation immediately responded, “they could care less about your business.” Wow, I thought, sad but true. These biases all need to be thought of. To strive and appreciate the urge for transparency. Let’s all pull out our “re-thinking caps.” Inclusion being the result.

In so far as vaccinations go, as I readily wait my turn, I best not be waiting on that phone call. I must search for a website.

Luddites Matter.

Pamela Jerebko

Depew