Letter: Devoted Bills fans prefer Orchard Park

Having attended over 100 Bills games dating back to 1975, I get the feeling that many writers to The Buffalo News who advocate for a downtown stadium instead of a new one in Orchard Park don’t go to the games themselves. Numerous proponents of a downtown stadium mention access to public transportation as a key reason why the proposed new stadium should be built there.

People who actually attend Bills games know that the whole tailgating experience is a huge part of the event, and most fans prefer driving their own vehicles to the games. The whole scene before and after a Bills home game resembles a huge, festive outdoor party. Personally, I don’t really care for the images of fans jumping through tables as this is just destructive. But otherwise I am all in as a lifelong devoted member of Bills Mafia.

The Pegulas want the new stadium built in Orchard Park. It’s an ideal setting for a new stadium, with plenty of room for tailgating and the genuine NFL game experience that we’ve become accustomed to. I’d love to have a retractable dome stadium constructed instead of another open air stadium. But either way, we’re better off keeping the Bills home right where it is, out in “Bills Country.”

Michael Scully

Williamsville