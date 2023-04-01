Benderson wants to balance a 48-apartment and two-restaurant behemoth of a building on the edge of the Onondaga Escarpment, along Main Street, in Snyder. There, it would glower over the century-old Fruehauf-Chateau Terrace neighborhood, jam those streets and stand out like an oversized misplaced boxcar.

Just up the street in Williamsville, town planners have allowed high-rise hotels and apartment buildings to distort the shape of established communities. I lived in Snyder for 60 years and hoped that this high-rise plague would not reach us.

Before that, my wife and I lived for a time in Fort Lee, New Jersey. We had the second floor of a house on the Palisades of the Hudson River. We were just across the George Washington Bridge from Manhattan, where I worked. The antebellum house had fireplaces on both floors, a generous lot and a piece of woods across the lane. Story had it that, when Fort Lee was the Hollywood of the East, our house was used in making “The Birth of a Nation.”

About 20 years later, we went back for a look. We could not find it. That section of Fort Lee was overgrown with high rise apartment buildings. We did finally find our house. One of those gargantuan apartment buildings had been somehow forced into what had been our front yard. There was hardly space to breathe, let alone live or make movies.

Let’s not do this to Snyder.

Build in those thousands of empty lots in “Bombed-out-Buffalo.”

Dr. Larry Beahan

Conservation Chair

Sierra Club Niagara Group