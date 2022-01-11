Letter: Developer does not deserve tax breaks he’s requesting

The developer wants $900,000 in tax breaks for his Broadway redevelopment project, he is an insider. Failure to obtain assistance is “very devastating,” he wrote, especially in an area of the city where it is difficult to attract private dollars,” his own words.

He also indicates, “rents would range from $1,000 to $1,200 for 14 one-bedroom units, and from $1,300 to $1,800 for four two-bedroom apartments, and from $1,900 to $2,400 for a pair of three-bedroom units.”

Seems way out of line for a neighborhood that according to him nobody wants to invest in. I’m not sure which market he’s comparing these rents to but it’s definitely not in the neighborhood where he’s asking for these tax breaks.

These tax breaks seem to benefit a really small group of people. I thought the tax breaks were meant more for creating industry and business, not to bail out some guy who spent too much money on a building in a underdeveloped neighborhood.

Mitch Farrell

Lake View