Letter: Develop the Outer Harbor for everyone’s enjoyment

I am so sick and tired of reading pointless gibberish about the poor birds and other animals down at the Outer Harbor. I am 66 years old and other then a bike path and a couple of minor things it hasn’t changed one bit. The Outer Harbor should be for the people. If these fanatical preservationists want to bird watch let them go to Tifft Nature Preserve across the street, plus the thousands of other acres over there. The poor birds will adjust. In a lot of cases they’re smarter than humans, especially narrow-minded ones.

There should be shops and restaurants and even a scattered condo or two down there. Things that draw people and put money in the pockets. People love the waterfront. These fanatics already drove out a developer that wanted to develop the old Freezer Queen site.

It’s called progress. And most definitely put up the amphitheater. Why do the politicians always bend for these do-nothings? If they had all things their way, we’d still be lighting the streetlights with candles. A vast wasteland that has so much potential and is dying to be developed for people. It seems that anytime someone wants to do something positive for the area the crybabies come out of their caves to shut it down. Develop it. Make it worth the drive.

Daniel Chudy

Tonawanda