Donald Trump has been indicted, again. He, of course, is raging that he is the most innocent of men, and that Joe Biden and the Deep State are after him. And, once again, he warns his unwavering supporters that “they” are coming after them too. News alert to all of Trump’s disciples, “they,” whoever “they” are, are not coming after you. Did any of you steal top secret nuclear defense documents and pile them up in your bathroom? Did any of you refuse to return them after repeatedly being asked to hand them back? Were any of you subpoenaed to return top secret defense documents? Did any of you then lie to the FBI and conspire to hide the nation’s most sensitive national security secrets in your home where hundreds of people have almost daily access? Of course not, but there is overwhelming evidence that Trump did exactly all these things, and all these things are crimes.