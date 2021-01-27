Letter: Despite Trump’s presidency, Americans care about character

Former President Trump will go down in history as the person who was his own undoing. All things were going his way until March when a microscopic invader turned his world upside down.

Or did Covid-19 simply reveal who Trump really is: a narcissist without care for none but himself. Trump had no desire to even show empathy for thousands of dead Americans. He said we’d be open again by Easter. We’re still waiting. Covid-19 would lead to the voting via mail that doomed his re-election and culminated in the Capitol attack, Trump, the cowardly lion staying behind in the White House defanged by Twitter and Facebook, insanely hoping for salvation. To Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, please don’t give Trump any more attention.

He’s a worldwide pariah, a joke, lucky if he can find work washing dishes at one of his former hotels But I doubt either Schumer or Pelosi can restrain themselves, it’s just too big an opportunity to “unify” the country with comparisons to Pearl Harbor and conjecture regarding Trump and the nuclear football.

Meanwhile we wait for the vaccine hoping for a normal spring, wondering if our votes counted and realizing that despite all the grandiosity of a stock market at 30,000, character still matters.

Paul Steffan

Williamsville