Letter: Despite columnist’s opinion, Haitians have been treated well

In his column in the Buffalo News on Oct. 5, Ruben Navarrette claims our nations’ immigration system is racist, and that it is “failing miserably” when dealing with the recent deluge of Haitians entering the country. His main beef appears to be the use of Title 42 of the Public Health Services law to immediately deport some Haitians, but he uses it to attack our immigration system broadly, saying he and others have been charging racism in that system for a long time.

America began accepting the Haitians by first choosing benevolently not to prosecute them for committing the criminal offense of illegal entry (8 USC 1325). It then provides, at taxpayer expense, food, shelter, medical care and transportation (by air and otherwise) to their destination. It is providing both Covid-19 tests and vaccines where appropriate. And it is providing a due process legal hearing, giving them a chance to prove their claim to American residency.

When they arrive at their destination within the country, they will find an array of refugee centers and social services agencies ready to help. And they will be met by private citizens who will respond to the need by donating money, time, clothing, even furniture, to assist them. Americans will educate their children, provide employment assistance and give a humanitarian welcome not found anywhere else on Earth.