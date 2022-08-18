 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Despite Clarence developer’s claims, the road has changed

I am responding to the recent News article, “Owners of Clarence homes struck by foundation issues sue developers.” In it, the developer of Legacy Woods noted “the road itself doesn’t show any signs of buckling or cracking.” As someone who frequently travels Newhouse Road in Clarence, I have noted a particular area of the east side of the road that has sunk considerably, making for a wavy ride there. That area is almost directly across from the new subdivision, and just north of the Bonito home. “Buckling?” “Sinking?” Either way, the road seems to be affected only in that particular area.

Maureen Free

East Amherst

