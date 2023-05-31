I was more than a little dismayed to learn how unprofessional Michael Desmond was treated by WBFO upon reading the article of his dismissal in The Buffalo News.

As the public information officer for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority for 20-years, I had the opportunity to interact with Desmond on numerous occasions regarding public transportation and aviation topics regarding Buffalo Niagara.

His insightful questions were always topical and if nothing else quite thorough! He made me a much better practitioner because I always knew he would have a follow-up question or two that was always germane to the topic. He was the ultimate professional, who always wanted to get the most accurate information possible for his listeners. While at times his demeanor could appear to be on the gruff side, he was always a consummate professional in our many conversations over the years.

There is no excuse for the way his situation was handled by WNED, whether it was legal or not. Any employee regardless of their tenure at a company deserves to be treated with respect and dignity, especially someone who has served his employer so loyally over such a long period of time.

There is no excuse for treating anyone so shamefully and WNED should be embarrassed by its disgraceful actions.

C. Douglas Hartmayer

Clarence Center