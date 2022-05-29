Letter: Designate the Outer Harbor as a much-needed Peace Park

The summer of 2022 brings to Buffalo consequential issues. This includes Buffalo’s Outer Harbor and its future.

This is one of the most valuable resources in our region. Not its value to a few connected developers and a misdirected state agency whose strategy is privatizing and activating the site for small-minded profits. This agency (Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation) is about to unleash a summer of 2022 that will include more severe traffic congestion, more loud noise and more trash. They impose restricted use of much of the space that so many have come to know and love for its quiet recreational value, and its connections to the lake, the sky, sunsets and nature.

Protecting the Outer Harbor from the excesses of developer minded agencies and politicians involves understanding its role regards climate change and its related role as a profound economic engine for our community. Resilient future planning could enable a quality of life for many. Understanding how this place can protect our community from increasingly intense storms in the bad times and providing passive recreational use in the good times, is a big win.

Developing unregulated and bankrupting sprawl, carnivals and flea markets is a cultural fail.

I propose that we designate the area as a Peace Park. It could be the future foundation that embraces economic and social resiliency while recognizing that the bottom line is the environment. One local group has already collected almost 50,000 petition signatures for a park. Creating a sustainable, transparent, and resilient plan is a big supported idea whose time has come.

Jay Burney

Buffalo