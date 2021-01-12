Letter: Design better strategies for large-scale vaccination

While it is great to hear that more vaccines are being approved there seems to be an issue with getting the vaccines distributed and administered as expeditiously as possible.

The outgoing administration has bungled the national response to the crisis and Congress needs to step in and take control of the situation.

I would suggest that the military would be the best organization to utilize in order to get this task accomplished. By getting the military personnel vaccinated first the numbers of vaccinated individuals will jump.

It will also be beneficial because national guard and certain military personnel are already assisting with testing and other aspects of Covid response. Appropriate military staff can then be used to vaccinate others – including veterans.

This acceleration of the vaccination process is critical at this point. Solutions need to be found.

Michael O’Connor

Hamburg