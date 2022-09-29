Letter: DeSantis, GOP is mishandling America’s immigrant situation

Ron DeSantis used vulnerable and destitute Venezuelans who arrived in the U.S. fleeing the deprived and unlivable conditions of their despotic controlled homeland. Using lies and broken promises, he transported them with a blurred pledge of safety to Martha’s Vineyard. That malicious stunt was intended to embarrass the “elitist” residents there and was a mean-spirited exploit designed to score political points with his election-denying MAGA enthusiasts.

Basic human decency has been stripped from some people by the fear mongering of Fox News and other right-wing media outlets who peddle fabricated caricatures of migrants as desperate criminals coming to America to sell drugs, rape, steal and take good paying jobs away from Americans.

Recently, the GOP’s so-called “Commitment to America,” was spearheaded by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. It’s a four-pronged pitch to voters with promises to produce the following:

An “Economy that’s strong.” Where are the GOP’s illustrious ideas for fixing a pandemic ravaged economy? Simply criticizing Biden’s efforts isn’t doing a damn thing for anybody.

“A nation that’s safe.” Safe from all the overwhelming criminal activity in the Democrat run states or safe from police-beating insurrectionists who tried to overturn a free and fair election?

“A future that’s built on freedom.” The freedom all American women just had taken away by a right-wing stacked SCOTUS denying them their right to choose?

“A government that’s accountable.” Accountable for what? They remained silent and in lock-step with Trump’s illicit activities going back to 2016. He repeatedly ridiculed and denigrated immigrants and raised untold millions to build a (non-existent) wall that ended up just being another Trumpian swindle that concluded with Steve Bannon’s conviction of defrauding donors who supported building that wall, a conviction that Trump pardoned.

The GOP is gone; they have mutated into rag-tag bunch of conspiracy theorists and liars who live in alternate realities – and they want to dictate new comprehensive immigration policies?

Go ahead and complain about undocumented immigrants coming to America, many of whom end up working in agricultural jobs. They make up an astonishing 73% of all farm laborers. Complain all you want about those immigrants – just don’t do it with your mouth full.

James Galbo

Buffalo