Today in America, we have the publishers of the late author Roald Dahl editing his works to eliminate anything offensive to readers. Conversely, in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis removes books from school library shelves for anything offensive to his worldview. We now have a definitive answer of Ray Bradbury’s sci-fi work, “Fahrenheit 451”. We have learned that books actually burn at the temperature of the publishers’ New York offices, as well as the daytime high in Tallahassee.

With the school libraries DeSantis-zed for your children’s protection, bored kids will have little incentive to check out one of the three remaining library books left on the shelves to challenge their minds. Instead, they can stay put with their convenient and trusted device to seek out absolutely any information on the internet, truth, fiction or intentional lies. The Supreme Court does not seem likely to modify the Communication Decency Act of 1996/Section 230, for better or worse.

There was avid support for a “herd immunity” to ward off Covid-19 and avoid the courtesy of wearing a mask. Meanwhile, the same crowd with wannabe leader DeSantis implements a different type of mask mandate: filter out the mental contamination of ideas. Parents might wish to have some faith in their own skills at raising their children, while also fortifying their critical thinking skills and their own confidence in themselves to make the right decision. Teach some kids some decency, and they most likely will not be led astray.

Philip Rico

Buffalo