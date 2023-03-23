As I followed the news recemtly, I found one story very interesting and made me think how times have changed. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida went to Disney World to proclaim that he had ended the “Corporate Kingdom’s” control over the governing of the Walt Disney World Resort complex. This was done in response to Disney speaking out against the “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida. It is a clear attack on the First Amendment, as well as conservatism, and I take issue with it.

First, when did the Republican Party, who has claimed to be champion of the Constitution and American industry, decide that Disney does not have the right to Freedom of Speech? The right to support what it believes to be right? Especially one that defends Gay America?

The “Don’t Say Gay” law limits what teachers can say about gay and transgender people from kindergarten to third grade… really? How much transgender conversation does DeSantis think there is happening in these grades?

The reality is that the law changes almost nothing but helps rile up the far right for his upcoming presidential run. Politically self-serving laws are fundamentally anti-American, as is the attack on Disney.

Conservatism has traditionally been based on a pro-business, constitutionally focused and a small/limited government platform. To attack an American company for exercising their free speech and then using an overextension of governmental power to dictate its policies and punish it, is an attack on democratic principles.

Republicans claim to be the pro-business party and yet, we are watching DeSantis attack one of America’s most known and admired companies for personal political gain. This is against conservatism and simply wrong. These acts that are based in bigotry and a microcosm of how the Republicans have completely lost any relation to conservatism and reality.

James Healy

Buffalo