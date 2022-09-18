Letter: DeSantis’ actions raise serious legal questions

Does not the fact that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political stunt of chartering planes to transport undocumented migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard and using taxpayer money to do so qualify him as a criminal in so many ways?

First of all, how does transporting undocumented migrants differ from any other human traffickers who may have brought them to this country to begin with? Isn’t DeSantis just finishing the job that was started by the original traffickers? Also, why are Florida taxpayer funds to charter planes to carry these migrants being used to help resolve a problem in Texas? I would hope Floridians would like his answer as to how that benefits them. Misuse of taxpayer money for a political stunt should be held to some sort of accountability.

Apparently DeSantis’ efforts to enhance his potential presidential aspirations has turned into a circus with DeSantis being the lead circus barker. Surely this is a sad commentary on how low the political hijinks of Republicans will stoop in their efforts to seek attention and higher office.

Is this the definition of governing? I think not but unfortunately it is definitely a sad commentary on our political environment in general and the GOP in particular.

Gerald Scott

Buffalo